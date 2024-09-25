Yalobusha man receives 10 years for illegal gun possession

YALOBUSHA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Yalobusha County man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison.

53-year-old Lee Everett Henson was sentenced on September 24 in Aberdeen for illegal gun possession and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

The investigation began after the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package that contained nearly 100 grams or over 800 pills of fentanyl.

During and undercover operation, confidential informants with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics purchased 80 fentanyl pills from Henson.

District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Henson imposed the 63-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl to run consecutive to the 60-month sentence for possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The offenses will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

