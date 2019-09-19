Yankees pitcher placed on leave amid domestic violence probe

Major League Baseball has placed New York Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán on administrative leave for violating its domestic violence policy, the league announced on Thursday. MLB said administrative leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.”

The league is investigating and said it will have no further comment. They did not give further details in its statement.

The Yankees said in a statement that they “fully support all measures being undertaken” by the commissioner.

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán on August 20, 2019, in Oakland. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty

“We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process,” the team said.

“We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

Germán has given the Yankees’ rotation a big lift this year, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA.