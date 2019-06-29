London — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks has hit Major League Baseball’s first home run on European soil. The shot came during a 27-minute top of the first inning Saturday when the New York Yankees batted around against the Boston Red Sox.

Hicks drove a changeup from Rick Porcello 386 feet over the Boston bullpen in right field. The two-run drive on Porcello’s 33rd pitch gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead just one out into the game. Porcello was then relieved by Colten Brewer, marking the shortest outing of his 324 career starts.

New York extended its big league record of consecutive games with a home run to 30. Boston struck back quickly, tying up the game in the first inning, only for the Yankees to once again take the lead thanks to a two-run homer from Brett Gardner.

Saturday’s game at London Stadium marked the first-ever MLB game played in Europe and the first time the Yankees and Red Sox play each other on artificial turf. Fans came from across the globe, including famous faces like die-hard Yankee fan Spike Lee.

Also in attendance were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple met with players ahead of the game, which marked the teams’ 2,262th time facing off since their first match-up April 26, 1901.