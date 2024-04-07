YCSD makes three arrests related to Copper Ring Theft

Kyle Dean, Andrew Jackson, and April Crow were arrested in connection with the case.

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department announces three arrests related to a Copper Ring Theft.

Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch says that the thieves were cutting phone cables from utility poles, and then selling the copper.

This resulted in thousands of dollars in damages to phone lines.

Grenada County Sheriff’s Department became involved in the investigation and also made numerous arrests related to the theft of copper wire.

Additional arrests are expected to be made in the coming days.

