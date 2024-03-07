Year-long investigation leads to multiple drug arrests in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County jail just got a little fuller.

A year-long investigation led to multiple drug arrests in the Aberdeen area.

The Monroe County Narcotics and North Mississippi Narcotics Agents made six arrests for multiple drugs.

Here is a breakdown of all the arrests.

Erick Cunningham was charged with two counts of meth, one count of sale of fentanyl, and one count of possession of fentanyl.

Willam Yager was charged with one count of sale of meth.

Kathy Abbott was charged with two counts of sale of meth.

Eugena Hall was charged with one count of sale of meth.

Brenda McCollough was charged with two counts of sale of morphine.

Kenneth Gordon was charged with one count of sale of cocaine.

This is an ongoing investigation.

