Yokohama student interns learn importance of serving community

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Student interns from Yokohama Tire are learning the importance of serving their community.

The teens in the plant’s “I-TIRE” internship program visited the Boys and Girls Club in West Point.

In addition to reading a story to the club members, the teens told them about their experiences interning at Yokohama this summer and the valuable skills they’re learning.

The interns are working in various areas of the plant, including human resources and engineering.

A few “I-TIRE” interns are former members of the Boys and Girls Club.

The visit wrapped up with a fun game and a challenge to club members to have good attitudes and always support each other.

