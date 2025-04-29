Young boy drowns after saving his brother in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A little boy in Monroe County is being remembered as a hero after saving his little brother and later passing away.

Family members identified him as 10-year-old Treven Blake Pitts.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 27, at a Monroe County pond.

Pitts saved his little brother from drowning, but he also went underwater.

Coroner Alan Gurley said he was notified by Children’s of Alabama hospital about a child who died from complications of drowning.

