Young entrepreneurs learn steps to success with Lemonade Day prep

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the first taste of building a business.

Young entrepreneurs are learning the steps to success.

Lemonade Day in the Golden Triangle is this Saturday. And bankers at Cadence Bank are teaching young customers about business relationships.

Some of these clients applied for and received microloans.

The loans will be used to cover the “start-up” costs of building a lemonade stand, buying ingredients for lemonade and even cups.

These customers will take their proceeds on Saturday and repay their loan.

This is the first time for the Columbus Cadence Bank to partner with young lemonade makers.

You can buy lemonade all around town this Saturday.