Young man and woman are accused of luring victims and robbing them

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A young man and woman are accused of luring victims to Ballard Park to rob them.

18-year-olds Sanijia Foy and Jarvis Ross are both charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery.

A 17-year-old victim told officers he had been messaging with Foy on Snapchat and she brought him to Tupelo.

While in the back of Foy’s car, investigators believe Ross came along and robbed the teen and hit him with a gun.

Foy left before officers arrived but was arrested shortly afterward.

TPD reports for Foy was listed as a witness to another armed robbery and carjacking the day before.

In that case, she allegedly arranged to meet the victim at Ballard Park.

Foy’s bond is set at 150 thousand.

Ross is being held without bond.