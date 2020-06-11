PAL summer camp helps strengthen relationships between TPD and community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A summer program organized by the Tupelo Police Department has been making its way to neighborhoods across the city.

For years, the Tupelo Police Athletic League held summer basketball camps at its headquarters, but this summer, PAL went mobile.

- Advertisement -

Milton Moore has been taking young people through the fundamentals of basketball. Moore retired as head coach at Rust College and has since shared his skills and knowledge as a volunteer coach with the Tupelo Police Athletic League.

“They get a chance to talk to the police and communicate, and talk and get to know each other, that’s the main thing,” Moore said.

Lieutenant Katarsha White is executive director of PAL and oversees TPD’s community-oriented policing.

She explained the decision was made to take the basketball camps to different neighborhoods because of concerns over COVID-19, and it has helped raise awareness of programs offered by the Police Athletic League.

Lieutenant White said building those relations between the community and police has always been important but was critical during this time.

“We want people to take the opportunity to talk with us, if you see an officer, wave at them, let him know if you have something you want to say, let him know what your concerns are, especially in your community, it takes us to make sure our communities are safe, not just law enforcement, but the people in those communities,” Lt. White said.

Those taking part in the PAL Mobile camp said they appreciated the lessons and the officers.

“If it weren’t for police we really wouldn’t be protected as much, they are putting their life on the line for us and coming out here , nice people, ” said Nasir James, a camp participant.

The PAL mobile basketball camp will be at Gumtree Park Friday at noon, it will visit other neighborhoods throughout the summer.