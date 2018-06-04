Young Sister Duo Campaigns Ahead of Election

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Beginning at 7 AM Tuesday, polling places all across Mississippi and Alabama will open.

Election officials told us voters probably won’t have to worry about long lines.

Election officials and party leaders on both sides said they are expecting lackluster turnout. And many have said voters aren’t as energized as they’d like, but WCBI found two new campaign staff members who were very excited, despite the fact they can’t even vote, at least not yet.

If you got stuck at the light in front of Walmart in Starkville, chances are two girls caught your eye.

14-year-old Hanna Daniels said that’s the point. She and her 12-year-old sister Evie Daniels are campaigning for Republican Congressional Candidate Perry Parker.

With mom sitting behind them and keeping an eye out, the two campaigned alongside the road for hours. They said they met Parker just recently.

“I can’t vote but I can influence others who can vote and thats what I am trying to do here campaigning,” Hannah said.

“I think they’ve learned a lot. I think they’ll view politics a whole lot differently in the future and I think they’ll want to continue to be involved,” Hannah and Evie’s mom, Laura Daniels said.

The three plan on being in the same spot on election day.

The Chair of the Oktibbeha County Republican Party heard about these two, she was so impressed, she came out to thank them personally.