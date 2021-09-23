Young victim involved in a child sex crime investigation in Starkville

Alando Rodgers is charged with six counts of sexual battery.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A victim as young as six years old is involved in a child sex crime investigation in Starkville.

Starkville police say a report was made earlier this month and that’s when the investigation started.

Detectives believe the alleged crimes happened over a two-year time period in 2019 and 2020.

SPD tells WCBI the three victims ranged in ages six through 13 at the time of the accusations.

Rodgers is in jail on a $300,000 bond.