Youngest candidate running for statewide office makes stop in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – He may be the youngest candidate for statewide office, but Terry Rogers II could be the most well-traveled by Primary Day.

The 19-year-old Democratic candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture is crisscrossing the state getting his name and message in front of voters.

Thursday, he was in Aberdeen.

One area Rogers would like to address is the labor shortage in farming. He proposed expanding the Future Farmers of America to every public school in the state.

He would also like to provide scholarships for Agriculture students and add Ag programs to every college and university.

Rogers also wanted to see improvements in the state’s transportation infrastructure.

When asked about his age, Rogers had this to say about more seasoned, career politicians.

“I just want people to ask themselves whenever inflation and things of that nature hit, ‘How did they stop inflation? How did they try to lower groceries? Where have they been?’ You know, the other years. Have they ever come out the past four years,” said Rogers.

Rogers faces two challengers, Robert Bradford and Bethany Hill, in next Tuesday’s Democratic Primary.

