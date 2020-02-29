Area youth celebrate local African American leaders for Black History program

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – It is the last day of Black History month and the Helping hands 4-H club put on a program honoring those who came before us, but they did it with a twist.

We all know about historical civil rights icons like Martin Luther King Junior and Rosa Parks, but these students wanted to shed a light on local African American leaders in the community for their black history month program.

The sound of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rang throughout the building as community members came together to celebrate Black History.

“It helps us learn our black history the local legends who went before us,” said Addison Patton.

Addison Patton is the president of Helping Hands 4-H club. She said they decided to honor leaders right here in the Golden Triangle area because it’s imperative to know the history that lies before them.

“We know about Rosa parks and everyone else. We need to let them know about other people who helped black history,” said Patton.

The program honored Dr. Howard Gunn and Dr. David Belkley reenacting the trying times of Dr. Gunn becoming the first black registered to vote in Chickasaw county and Dr. Belkley who is now the president of Rust College.

Belkley said he’s never thought of himself as a legend, but he’s proud to be apart of history.

“It’s an honor to be back home by this first club group that says we want to name you a legacy for this area,” said Dr. Belkley.

This is the second year the students put on this program.