Youth groups spend part of spring break helping disaster relief ministry

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of a Northeast Mississippi youth group spent part of their spring break helping a disaster relief ministry.

Every spring break, the West Jackson Street Baptist Church youth group from Tupelo takes part in service projects throughout the area.

This week some members of the youth group spent time at Eight Days of Hope’s headquarters in Pontotoc County.

They washed equipment and trailers that were used recently during relief operations in Jackson.

“It’s important we realize how much they serve us whenever things are going bad, especially in our communities and we’re given an opportunity to serve them and I think it would be a mistake to let that opportunity pass,” said Zach Crawford, a member of the WJSBC Youth Group.

“I made a phone call to them and said how can we serve you, so we’re out here in the warehouse trying to get things together for them so they might continue to serve in this amazing ministry they have,” said WJSBC Youth Pastor Austin Kimbrough.

Other members of the youth group made care baskets for those in hospitals and nursing homes.