Yup still hot

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day, another round of Heat Alerts. A front is on the way!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: More of the same. Warm and sticky due to all of the humidity. Temperatures will drop again into the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Extreme Heat Warning holds until 8PM. Afternoon highs are back in the upper 90s, with heat indices at 110 or greater. A front is on the path towards the Deep South, there will likely be an increase in our atmospheric moisture. Chances for rain through the afternoon and evening will be slightly elevated. The front is expected to push through the afternoon.

FRIDAY: A little bit of a break thanks to the front. High temperatures will be closer to the lower 90s. Rain chances maintain in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop to the low to middle 70s.