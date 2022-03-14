Zachary’s hosts 4th annual fundraiser to support the Humane Society

Folks in the Friendly City are supporting their furry friends.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Zachary’s hosted their 4th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party.

Zachary’s invited the community of Lowndes County to the restaurant to help support the Lowndes County Humane society.

Zachary’s is kicking off the 4th annual St. Patrick’s Day Pawty to raise funds for the Lowndes County Humane Society.

Doug Pellum is the owner of Zachary’s. He said it took a few helping hands to jumpstart the event.

“The humane society came to us and they are obviously in need of money and short on supplies and we said hey why don’t we get together and have a fund raiser together and just see how the community reacts to it,” said Pellum.

Pellum said the event raise $28,000 in donations this year. He believes it wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

“Once we got involved we found out there a bunch of people that want to help out it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s also the most volunteers we get a year for any of our events,” said Pellum.

Jason Nickels said completing everyday tasks at the humane society can come with a hefty price tag.

“That money goes toward the daily operations of the shelter because it’s expensive to run that place and any little bit helps and this is one of our biggest fundraisers we have for the year and we’d like to build on it and it’s a fun get together for the community to go out,” said Nickels.

A great way to support your furry friends in Columbus and Lowndes County.

