Zachary’s hosts fundraiser benefit

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Helping a friend was the goal of a fundraiser at Zachary’s in Columbus on Sunday, April, 11.

The restaurant partnered with other local businesses to host an event to help the family of a local musician who was in an accident recently.

“It’s kind of what we do here at Zachary’s whenever something happens a tragedy in a family we try to get together,” said Zachary’s owner Doug Pellum.

The staff at Zachary’s got together in honor of a loyal patron and well-known musician in Columbus. Scott Carley died in a motorcycle accident earlier this month; his friends remembered him for his generosity and selfless spirit.

“Scott Carley man he was a great guy.When I found out that he passed away and Doug and they were going to do a benefit for him I text Doug and said I’ll do anything I can do to help and that’s what I’m doing. That would be what Scott would do,” said a family friend John McGarity.

Hundreds of citizens supported the legacy of Scott Carly and gave gratitude to his family by giving all donations to an education fund for his youngest son Legend.

“Everybody’s on the same page of trying to put Legend and his educational future first,” said Scott Carley’s son Scotti Carley.

“All the donations are going to an educational fund set up so when he turns 18 years old his education will be paid for,” said Pellum.

Scotti Carley said his family appreciates the community’s support for his younger brother and for him and the rest of the family.

“I think this is indicative of the type of support that he can expect going forward; it’s been nothing but love and support to the Carley family and I’m very appreciative,” said Carley.

The Carley family is thankful to the community for their kind words and support of their loved one and thank everyone who was in attendance.