Zachary’s restaurant hosts a donation benefit for Fish and Blues

COLUMBUS,Miss.(WCBI)- Zachary’s Restaurant in Columbus is organizing a donation benefit to help Fish and Blues with rebuilding costs.

Fish and Blues went up in flames about 2a.m. Friday morning.

Owners Tavron and Barbara Johnson opened Fish and Blues only five years ago, but it quickly became a well-known eatery in the community.

Now, the building is a total loss.

Owner of Zachary’s, Doug Pellum, said 10% of all proceeds will go towards clean-up at Fish and Blues.

“We had the same thing happen to us about two years ago almost, and we know what they’re going through right now. We’re trying to do our best to help them raise some money this weekend. What we’re doing is 10% of our total sales are going to Tavron and the family of Fish and Blues ,and we’re also taking up a donation bucket for anybody that wants to help out this family with the unfortunate incident that has happened,” said Pellum.

Pellums said C.J’s pizza is also raising money to help Fish and Blues.