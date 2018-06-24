“Zero containment” of raging blaze in California

- Advertisement -

The Pawnee Fire in Lake County, California has rapidly outpaced efforts to combat it, according to CBS San Francisco. The inferno spread rapidly early Sunday morning, consuming 1,500 acres and razing at least a dozen structures.

A spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told CBS San Francisco there is “zero containment” of the blaze that threatens an additional 600 structures, forcing the evacuation of the entire Spring Valley development.

Accelerated spreading of the flames has been attributed to extremely high temperatures, low humidity and whipping winds. Resources dispatched to the disaster include firefighters on the ground, bulldozers and air tankers.

Emergency crews from the nearby Bay Area have been called for reinforcements.