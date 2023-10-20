Zumba in Pink: Raising money to help provide mammograms

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local community members raised money through Zumba to help area women with their medical bills.

Zumba in Pink is a movement to help pay for mammograms for women who may not be able to afford them.

The United States Health Foundation reports that 18% of Mississippi women do not have access to health insurance.

Event Coordinator Stephanie Jones presented a $3,500 check to the imaging center of Columbus.

For more information, go to capitalimagingservices.com

