11 Year Old Tries To Rob Man Who Was Trying To Help

AMORY ((WCBI) – An 11 year old will face a Monroe County Youth Court judge after trying to rob a Good Samaritan.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen says the incident unfolded around 6:00 pm when the 11 year old juvenile went to a home in Amory on 8th Street and asked the homeowner for a ride home. During the drive, the juvenile pulled a handgun and demanded money. The homeowner was able to wrestle the gun away from the juvenile. The man then brought the suspect to the Amory Police Department, where he was taken into custody. The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center and the case is pending in Monroe County Youth Court.