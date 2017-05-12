22 People Arrested After Thursday Night Sting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- 22 people are behind bars today, following a saturation arrest in Clay County and West Point on Thursday night.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says, agents from- the U.S. Marshals Service, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Game and Fish, Mississippi Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections along with Clay County deputies conducted Operation Saturation.

The arrests ranged from traffic offenses, drug charges, to felony Circuit Court Indictments.

Scott says the agencies will continue serving additional warrants in the upcoming days.