Video: Apartment Manager Trashes Tenants Residence

OXFORD (WCBI) – An Oxford apartment manager is looking for a job after she went on a tirade in a residents home over the weekend.

This is the scene caught on video by someone visiting a friend at The Links apartment as the manager came into the apartment and went on a tirade. She can be seen throwing items from the counter and table into the floor. Lindsey Property Management of Fayetteville, Arkansas says the manager was immediately terminated after the incident was reported. Lindsey says it does not tolerate that type of behavior from any of its employees. The company spokesman says it is currently working with the tenant to reimburse them for items damaged during the incident. Oxford Police say a report was filed and they have conducted interviews but as of now the law students living in the apartment have opted not to pursue criminal charges.