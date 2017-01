PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) -A woman’s body was found behind the Salvation Army in Pontotoc Monday afternoon.

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor says investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine how the unidentified white female died.

She was found about 3:00 PM. There was no identification on the body.

Tutor says an autopsy will be performed and would not speculate on a cause of death.