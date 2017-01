TUPELO (WCBI) – The man found dead in a vacant Tupelo home earlier this month has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says DNA confirms the body is that of 31 year old Kwatavian Walker. Walker was found inside the home at the corner of Smith and West Main on January 7th. Walker was a homeless man who apparently sought shelter in the residence. Green says there are no indications of foul play in the death.