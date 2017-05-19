Boykin Trial Moved To Walthall County

Canyon Boykin

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The manslaughter trial for a former Columbus police officer will be held in Walthall County.

A decision was made Friday during a status conference on Canyon Boykin’s trial.

He was indicted on a manslaughter charge after the October 2015 shooting death of Ricky Ball, while on duty at CPD.

Walthall is one of three counties that Boykin’s attorneys requested a judge to consider.

The trial is set for October 17th in Tylertown.

Walthall County is in south Mississippi between McComb and Columbia.


