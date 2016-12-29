Breaking: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidental Gunfire, Sheriff Says

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A 12-year-old boy has died in what the sheriff’s department believes was an accidental shooting.

Investigators say a gun was dropped, causing it to fire.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree tells WCBI the boy and another person had returned after going hunting.

Grassaree says this happened at a home on Buggs Ferry Road, in the Prairie Point community. It’s in the eastern part of Noxubee County.

We’re not releasing the name of the boy until his family is notified.