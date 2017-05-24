Breaking: Columbus Police Make Arrest In 1996 Homicide Of Mack Fowler

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police confirm an arrest has been made in the cold case homicide of Mack Fowler.

Fowler was found in his home behind Propst Park on July 8, 1996.

Investigators say the person arrested is being charged with capital murder. They did not release that person’s name.

A Wednesday 3 PM press conference is scheduled.

Multiple sources have confirmed to WCBI that the person arrested is David Murray, 52.

Fowler is one of five elderly residents killed in the mid 1990’s in Columbus.

The deaths of have gone unsolved for many years. There were some arrests but no one has ever been convicted.

George Wilbanks, Robert Hannah, Louise Randall, and Betty Everett were the other victims.

Columbus police investigators are expected to release more information about what led to the arrest at the press conference.

