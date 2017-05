HOUSTON (WCBI) – A major fire is burning in downtown Houston and residents are being asked to stay indoors as a precaution.

The blaze is in a former ceramics plant on Dyulaney Street which is now being used as a polyfoam factory . Chemicals used in polyfoam can irritate the eyes and throat if inhaled in smoke so residents should stay indoors and keep windows closed as a precaution. WCBI has a crew enroute to the scene and we will have the latest on WCBI Midday.