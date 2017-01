AMORY (WCBI) – Amory Police are searching for the suspect in the Wednesday afternoon robbery of Cash Title Exchange.

Around 4:45 a black male wearing a grey zip up hoodie and blue jeans skinny build appeared to be at least 6 foot walked out of the woods between Cash Title Exchange and Tschudi Rd behind At&t. He then entered the Title Cash business and displayed a pistol demanding money. He then exited and went back towards Tschudi Rd. If you have any info please call Crime Stoppers or Amory PD.