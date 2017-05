TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Shonda Circle in South Tupelo.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:30 where they found one man dead from a gunshot wound. Police say one person is in custody at this time but no formal charges have been filed. The name of the victim and the suspect will be released at a later time. WCBI will have more on the case as it becomes available.