Breezy & Warm, Sunday Storms

TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear and quiet conditions for most of the night with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Low clouds should redevelop by sunrise.

FRIDAY: A warm front is going to move from south to north across the area and it may spark a few showers/t-storms as it does so; however, the rain chance is low at 20%. By the afternoon our entire area is going to be south of the front and that means warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Southerly winds will increase into the 10 to 25 mph range.

SATURDAY: Breezy & warm weather is slated to continue. Afternoon highs should hover around 90° area wide. We can’t totally rule out a stray shower or t-showers but rain chances are quite low.

SUNDAY: All eyes will be on a strong cold front that is going to march from west to east across the area from the late morning into the evening. Strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible. A few of the stronger storms could have some hail. The atmosphere is going to be juiced up and there is also the potential for several inches of rain.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Seasonable temperatures return along with fair weather. It should be a nice start to the work week.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Yet another storm system is projected to move towards the Twin States. Additional strong to severe storms are possible but it’s too early to tell if they will affect the WCBI coverage area or stay just to our south. Stay tuned!