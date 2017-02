LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia woman will spend 10 years in prison on a child sex crime charge.

Melissa Holt, 45, pleaded guilty this week to one count of exploitation of a child.

She was facing several charges in connection with the investigation.

Holt arrested in 2008 after a then 16 year-old boy told family members about the incidents.

As part of the plea deal, Holt must serve every day of the prison sentence.