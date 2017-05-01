Car Crashes Under Columbus School Bus, Driver Survives

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County driver survives after crashing under a bus.

The unidentified 27 year-old driver was able to crawl out of the demolished Toyota before police arrived.

The rear of the vehicle was the only portion of the car not underneath the bus.

A Columbus spokesman says the bus was stopped on Highway 69, near the Lowndes County Airport, to pick-up a student when the crash occurred about 7:21 AM on Monday.

Only one student and the driver were on the Columbus Municipal School District bus, at the time of the accident. They were not injured.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

Crews worked for several hours to remove the car out from under the bus.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.