Columbus Construction Update

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Construction projects in the Friendly City are moving forward.

Neel-Schaffer and Columbus city engineer Kevin Stafford gave the report to the Exchange Club on Thursday.

He talked about four specific projects that are weather dependent.

The amphitheater at the Riverwalk is about 33% complete and should be done by June.

Stafford says the Riverwalk extension is complete. Now, planning is underway for a nearly two and a half mile addition.

This would take the walking and biking trail to the Columbus Lock and Dam.

Meanwhile, improvements to Catfish Alley should be done in the next two months.

“The uniqueness of all of these projects is that they have a lot of different funding sources. So, the three quality of life projects that we are doing have come from three or four sources that are meant for quality of life, pedestrian type uses, non-infrastructure or non-transportation,” said Stafford.

Stafford says street paving and drainage projects in the city are about 40% complete.