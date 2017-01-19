Delta State Tuition To Climb

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Delta State University will raise the sticker price for students by 5 percent this fall.

The College Board gave final approval Thursday to the plan to increase total tuition and fees from $6,418 to $6,733 at the 3,600-student university.

Delta State charges Mississippi residents and out-of-state students the same price for tuition.

The plans won initial approval in December, but rules require trustees to vote twice.

Mississippi’s other seven public universities had already announced planned increases for fall 2017 last year. The average price of tuition statewide will go up 3.8 percent to $7,294.

Delta State President Bill LaForge has said the Cleveland university planned a 5 percent increase for fall 2018, but says officials decided to move it ahead to fall 2017 to avoid a possible revenue shortfall.