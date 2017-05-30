Expansion Set For Area Hospital

“This expansion demonstrates Yalobusha General Hospital’s commitment to the community and its patients and ensures they continue receiving quality health care in Water Valley,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

The expansion includes interior and exterior renovations, as well as the addition of a second floor to house a geropsychology unit.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the renovation of the hospital’s first floor. Yalobusha County is also assisting with the project.

“Access to quality health care is a key factor in community development that drives private capital investment for economic growth. Yalobusha General Hospital’s renovation strengthens the county’s health care infrastructure, which will enhance economic development for the people of Water Valley and the Yalobusha County area,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute the Yalobusha County Board of Supervisors, as well as our partners at the North Central Planning and Development District and the Yalobusha County Economic Development District for their teamwork with MDA.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed by July 2018.