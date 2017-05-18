Ferguson Named Athletic Director Of Oak Hill Academy

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI/Oak Hill Academy) — Former Tupelo head football coach Phil Ferguson has been hired to be the athletic director of Oak Hill Academy.

Ferguson was also named Junior High Football Coach and teacher, and he will teach driver’s ed this summer.

Coach Ferguson is a resident of Mantee. He is a graduate of Cumberland High School (now East Webster) where he played football, basketball and baseball. He attended Clarke Junior College where he played baseball. Ferguson earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Mississippi in 1990 and a master’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1995.

Ferguson served as a teacher and coach at Bruce High School from 1990 through 1999. He was athletic director and football coach at Tupelo High School from 1999 to 2003. He has served as principal at Guntown Middle School (2004-07) and East Webster High School (2007-09), as well as Career and Technical Director and Curriculum Coordinator for Webster County Schools. He is currently the Assistant Director at Millcreek Day School.

He is married to Sara and has two daughters, Sydney and Claire.

Former athletics director, Coach Marion Bratton, resigned to spend more time with spend more time with his grandchildren. He will work with Coach Ferguson for an easy transition.