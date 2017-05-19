Former Bookkeeper Accused Of Embezzling Thousands From School

JACKSON (WCBI) – State auditor agents have arrested a former bookkeeper at the South Pontotoc School on embezzlement charges.

Dianne Barefield is accused of taking money from the club and activity accounts at the schools. The auditor is seeking $62,646.29 from Barefield to cover the cost of the money stolen plus investigative and recovery fees.

A Pontotoc County grand jury indicted the former bookkeeper and she is now set to appear in in Pontotoc Circuit Court May 30th. Barefield worked for the district from 1999 through May 2014.