Former Bookkeeper Accused Of Embezzling Thousands From School

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

JACKSON (WCBI) – State auditor agents have arrested a former bookkeeper at the South Pontotoc School on embezzlement charges.

 

BAREFIELD

Dianne Barefield is accused of taking money from the club and activity accounts at the schools.  The auditor is seeking $62,646.29 from Barefield to cover the cost of the money stolen plus investigative and recovery fees.

 

A Pontotoc County grand jury indicted the former bookkeeper and she is now set to appear in in Pontotoc Circuit Court May 30th.   Barefield worked for the district from 1999 through May 2014.

 

Share:

Related News

14 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Key events in ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner’s career, downfall
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Humid Weekend With Scattered Showers & Storms
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Moore Formally Requests Review Of Mayoral Race Results
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup