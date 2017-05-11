Friday Storms, Sunny Weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: The rain chance stands at 60% with a cold front moving through the region. We don’t anticipate widespread severe weather but a few storms may become strong with gusty wind and hail. Cooler highs in the 70s are expected.

SATURDAY: High pressure builds in and that means a return to sunshine. Look for highs in the upper 70s with a northerly breeze between 10 and 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mother’s Day will be sunny and warm. Afternoon highs should be in the low to mid 80s across the region.

NEXT WEEK: Mainly dry but increasingly humid weather is going to be the trend. Daytime highs are going to be in the upper 80s to around 90°. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.