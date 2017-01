FULTON (WCBI) – The mayor of Fulton says she will not seek re election to a second term.

Lynette Weatherford tells WCBI she will retire June 30th. She has been an employee of the city of Fulton for more than 25 years.

Weatherford served as assistant city clerk for many years. She was elected as mayor in 2013.

Weatherford says she will miss working for Fulton but she says it’s time to retire.