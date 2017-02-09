Gunn Wins ‘Demon Chipmunk’ Legal Battle

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court effectively ended a legal battle Thursday claiming the way the legislature reads bills on the floor violates the state constitution.

Democratic Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford sued Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn last year. The lawsuit took issue with Gunn’s use of a high-speed computer voice to quickly read bills aloud in the House chamber.

The voice speaks fast enough that it’s impossible to understand what it’s saying. Some lawmakers call the voice the “Demon Chipmunk.”

The state constitution says lawmakers can request to have bills read aloud.

The state supreme court ruled 7-2 Thursday to send the case back to the Hinds County Circuit Court with instructions to dismiss the case.