Guns Stolen From Louisville Store, ATF & LPD Investigating

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 10 handguns were stolen from a Louisville store on Monday morning.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Resident Agent in Charge Joseph Frank tells WCBI the break-in happened at Western Auto at 500 West Main Street.

The ATF, Louisville police, and Winston County Crime Stoppers say a $1,000 reward available to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of the guns and conviction of the person responsible.

Frank says there were about five gun store burglaries in Louisville last year.

Guns have been stolen from Western Auto before.

Frank says your call to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

If you have any information call Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.