Health Department Investigating Columbus Restaurant After Facebook Post

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a Columbus restaurant after a social media post goes viral.

The investigation was confirmed late Wednesday afternoon to WCBI.

A post on Facebook claims a person who was employed at Jack’s put blood on a customer’s hamburger during a drive thru order.

The poster also claims her daughter was fired for trying to report the alleged intentional contamination.

The health department says an inspector was immediately sent to the restaurant to begin a complete and through investigation.

If the agency finds there’s enough evidence about the alleged allegations, it will turn its findings over to local law enforcement.

Columbus police say they are aware of the social media posts but no victim has come forward to file a complaint.

Local employees referred us to the corporate office. Jack’s has not responded to our requests for comment.

The company did acknowledge an investigation on Twitter.

MSDH says the Columbus location has scored well on past inspections.