Hot Again Today; Rain Chances Return Late Week.

TUES/WEDS: The summer pattern continues over the next couple of days. Hot and mostly sunny through the day. Highs around 90. Overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

THURS-SAT: Mix of sun and clouds each day. Warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will exist each day, but more spots than not will remain dry each day. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A cold front will approach from the west, leading to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. This cloud cover will keep out high temperatures down in the low to mid 80s.