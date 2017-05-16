Lee Deputies Searching For Missing Teen

Gavin Bailey
Source: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies are asking for the public for help to find a missing teen.

A post on the Lee County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page says Gavin Bailey, 12, was last seen leaving class at Nettleton School about 9 AM.

He’s described as having blue eyes and blonde hair. Bailey is about 5’8″ to 5’10”.

Investigators say Bailey was wearing a green shirt and dark pants when he was last seen. 

If you know where he is call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 662-680-5766 or 911.

