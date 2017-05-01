Lee Jail Site Committee Recommends Using Current Location

TUPELO ( WCBI) – A committee is recommending building a new, larger jail for Lee County on the property the current jail sits on, and acquiring additional land for future expansion.



During the regular meeting of the Lee County Supervisors, Sheriff Jim Johnson said the site selection committee is recommending demolishing the current 200 bed jail, and building a 400 to 500 bed jail on the property.

The facility will also include a juvenile detention center, Justice court, administrative offices and other features.

Sheriff Johnson says additional acreage could be purchased from CDF, which owns the property needed for expansion. Also, the building could be expanded with a second story, if needed in the future.

Next, Supervisors will decide whether to accept the jail site recommendation. Then supervisors will decide if the issue will go before voters, or if the county will go forward with construction without a referendum.