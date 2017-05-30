Local Susan G Komen Chapter Closing

PRESS RELEASE

TUPELO, Miss.—As of July 31, 2017, Susan G. Komen® North Mississippi will cease operations.

Recently, due to economic challenges at the national level, Komen headquarters has enacted new guidelines and requirements that the Komen North Mississippi Board decided could not be met at the local level. Following the new requirements would have meant the likelihood of losing the funds raised locally to counties outside our service area. Because of these challenges, the local team will cease operations by the end of July.

“For the past 20 years, Susan G. Komen® North Mississippi has been proud to work alongside our sponsors, grantees, volunteers and donors to help women and families in need in our community and to raise critical funds for breast cancer research,” said Cindy Hale, affiliate executive director. “In fact, since our founding we have invested more than $2.6 million into local nonprofits in the fight against breast cancer, and an additional $789,000 for research.”

This local investment includes $155,000 in grants this year to help continue the ongoing breast health programming at the following organizations:

• Access Family Health

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation

• The Good Samaritan Medical Clinic

• The Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic

• North Mississippi Medical Center Breast Care Center

• NMMC-West Point

• NMMC-Iuka

• Lift, Inc.

• Magnolia Regional Health Center Foundation

• The Mississippi State Department of Health

“We could not have been able to make this big of an impact without the generous support and help of our community – and for that we are very thankful. Together, we have impacted the lives of many people in our community.”