Man Arrested After Lowndes County Chase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument turns into a chase through Columbus, Lowndes County and into west Alabama.

Michael Taylor, 44, of Caledonia is charged with felony fleeing and eluding.

Deputies are also investigating whether he could be charged with DUI.

Investigators say the chase started with a domestic argument in the city about 8 PM on Sunday.

Taylor is accused of leaving the scene before being spotted on Highway 45 and the chase ensued.

He eventually went across the state line on Highway 182 and turned around.

Deputies spiked his tires shortly after.